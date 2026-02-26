Lalduhoma to table Mizoram budget in assembly on Feb 26

Aizawl, Feb 26 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma will on Thursday present the state’s budget for the 2026-27 fiscal in the assembly.

Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, is set to table his third budget since the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) swept to power on December 8, 2023.

Mizoram’s share of central taxes and duties for 2026-27 is projected to see a substantial increase of over 23 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.

According to the 2026-27 Union Budget, the state’s share from the central tax pool will rise from Rs 6,964.85 crore in 2025-26 to around Rs 8,608.08 crore in the financial year beginning April 1.

The rise in inflow of central funds could provide the state government the much-needed "fiscal space" to implement its development programmes, officials said.