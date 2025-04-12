Lalji Tandon's seven-decade political legacy exemplified statesmanship: CM

Lucknow, Apr 12 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to late former Governor Lalji Tandon on his 90th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Adityanath, who garlanded the statue of the veteran leader, said Tandon was a proud son of Bharat Mata and his nearly seven-decade-long political journey left an indelible mark on the landscape of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh as well as the entire nation.

"He remained steadfast in his commitment to one party, one ideology and nationalist values throughout his life, regardless of the ups and downs in public life," the chief minister said.

He highlighted Tandon's journey from being a grassroots worker to holding prominent public offices as a councillor, Legislative Council member, MLA, minister in the state government and later as a widely respected MP from Lucknow.

"His presence was marked by humility, accessibility and genuine connection with people. His life is a testament to the heights one can achieve while remaining grounded in principles and discipline," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also praised Tandon's deep connection with people and his proactive engagement in both public and personal matters.

"He was known for being with the people in their joys and sorrows. His legacy continues to inspire generations," Adityanath said.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Asim Arun, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MP Brij Lal, MLC Mukesh Sharma, and MLAs OP Srivastava, Suresh Tiwari, Neeraj Bora, Neeraj Singh and Rajneesh Gupta, among others. PTI KIS RUK RUK