Lalu celebrates 77th birthday

Patna, Jun 11 (PTI) RJD chief Lalu Prasad celebrated his 77th birthday on Tuesday by cutting a 77-pound cake in the presence of his family and leaders of his party.

A large number of RJD workers also gathered outside 10 Circular Road, the official residence of his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, where he lives, and distributed sweets.

In a post on X, Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya said, "It is my fortune to be the daughter of a great personality like you. Since childhood, you have taught me the true meaning of life, humanity, love, sacrifice and hard work. I played in your lap, learned to walk by holding your finger, this is the divine blessing I got, many happy birthday wishes to you Papa." RJD's state president Jagdanand Singh said Prasad has always been a source of inspiration for the underprivileged, suppressed and economically weaker sections of the society.

"His message to party workers is simple -- work for the overall growth of the society and especially those living in rural areas," Singh said.

He said that community feasts were being organised in different parts of the state by RJD workers to celebrate Prasad's birthday. PTI PKD SOM