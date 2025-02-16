Lalu Prasad calls Maha Kumbh 'faltu'; courts fresh controversy

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Sunday sparked controversy with his remarks dubbing the Maha Kumbh as "meaningless”, as he blamed the Railways for the stampede in New Delhi that claimed 18 lives. Prasad also slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the incident at New Delhi railway station, and demanded resignation of the railway minister.

“The stampede episode is very disturbing; it has exposed the inadequate arrangements made by the central government. The railway minister must resign after this incident… it’s a complete failure of the Railways,” he asserted.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station. Details were awaited on the exact number of people from Bihar who died in the stampede and the ones injured.

Asked to comment on how lakhs of people were heading to Prayagraj for the mega religious gathering, Prasad said, “The Kumbh has no meaning… It is just meaningless.”

#WATCH | Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station | Patna, Bihar: Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "The incident is very unfortunate and I offer my condolences to the victims. This is a mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many… pic.twitter.com/83icLBvtSm — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

Reacting to the remarks, Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma said it has exposed the RJD’s mindset towards the Hindu religion.

“He is making such comments due to his politics of appeasement. The RJD leaders have always insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The latest statement of Lalu Prasad calling the Maha Kumbh meaningless exposes the party’s mindset towards the Hindu religion,” Sharma claimed.