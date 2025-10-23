Lalu fielded nominees against Cong, INDIA bloc allies to make Tejashwi CM face in Bihar polls: Dy CM

Patna, Oct 23 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad “tortured” the Congress and other INDIA bloc allies by “fielding candidates against them” to install his son Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls.

Yadav was earlier in the day named the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face by the alliance partners.

“It is a black day for democracy, as the son of a registered criminal has been announced as the CM candidate,” Choudhary said at a press conference here.

The BJP leader also accused the RJD of “perpetuating 15 years of misrule in Bihar characterised by loot, fear and corruption”.

Assembly polls in the state will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI SUK RBT