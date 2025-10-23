Lalu fielded nominees against Cong, INDIA bloc allies to make Tejashwi CM face: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Oct 23 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad “tortured” the Congress and other INDIA bloc allies by “fielding nominees against them” to install his son Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls.

Yadav was earlier in the day named the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face by the alliance partners.

“It is a black day for democracy, as the son of a registered criminal has been announced as the CM candidate,” Choudhary said at a press conference here.

The BJP leader also accused the RJD of “perpetuating 15 years of misrule in Bihar characterised by loot, fear and corruption”.

“Lalu Prasad tortured the Congress and other INDIA bloc partners as he fielded candidates against them to make his son Tejashwi Yadav the chief ministerial face in the polls... Now, the son of a thief is running for the CM’s post,” Choudhary alleged.

Assembly polls in the state will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Choudhary also dubbed the election promises made by Yadav as “impractical and misleading”.

“He has promised to give Rs 30,000 to 1.36 crore ‘Jeevika Didis’ in Bihar, which will cost more than Rs 40,000 crore per month to the exchequer... Coupled with Rs 12 lakh crore required to provide one government job in each household; the overall sum is totally unrealistic,” the deputy CM claimed.

“I don’t know who is guiding him (Tejashwi) with the calculations... The cumulative cost of just two election promises is Rs 17 lakh crore, while Bihar’s budget is around Rs 3 lakh crore,” Choudhary said.

The BJP leader asserted that the state’s share in the overall budget is Rs 70,000 crore, “while the rest is provided by the Centre. The double-engine government in Bihar is the need of the hour”.

“The corrupt lot that wants to capture power through hooliganism will get a befitting response from the people on November 14,” he asserted. PTI SUK RBT