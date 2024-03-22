Lalu gave poll ticket to daughter after taking her kidney: Bihar BJP chief

Patna, Mar 22 (PTI) Bihar BJP president and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Friday accused RJD supremo Lalu Prasad of “selling tickets” of Lok Sabha polls to aspirants, alleging that he didn't even spare his daughter and took a kidney from her before making her a candidate.

In a strong rebuttal, Prasad’s Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to his ailing father in late 2022, said that she will reply to such “low thoughts” in the court of the people.

Making her debut in electoral police, Acharya is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bihar’s Saran constituency on RJD ticket.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Chaudhary said, “Lalu Prasad is a politician who is an expert in selling tickets. He did not even spare his daughter. First, he took a kidney from her and then gave her a Lok Sabha ticket”.

Responding to Chaudhary’s comment, Acharya said people will decide what is right and what is wrong.

“I am Lalu ji’s daughter. I will answer every lowly thought and lowly word of persons having low characters in the people’s court,” she said in a post on X.

She also shared a photo of her with Prasad sitting on a wheelchair.

“It is my duty and love towards my father to give one of my kidneys to him. Rohini is ready to sacrifice her life for her family and her birthplace Bihar,” Acharya said.

She also said her parents are "greater than God" and she will always indebted to them.

The RJD also lambasted the BJP leader for his “distasteful” comment and claimed that such a remark is insulting to the ‘kushwaha’ community, the caste Chaudhary belongs to.

“Our society and community never support such cheap statements nor does it ever support such a language,” said RJD leader Madhu Manjari Kushwaha. PTI PKD NN