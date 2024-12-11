Lalu joins leaders backing Mamata as INDIA bloc head, TMC MP says alliance united to defeat BJP

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The INDIA bloc is united in its strategy to defeat the BJP, Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev said on Tuesday, even as the chorus grew for Mamata Banerjee to take over the coalition's leadership.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said Banerjee's ability to defeat the BJP electorally has spurred many leaders to express a desire to see her in a larger leadership role.

Her comments came on a day when RJD chief Lalu Prasad joined the bevy of opposition leaders to endorse the West Bengal chief minister as the head of the bloc.

Dev said Banerjee's ability to take everybody along is appreciated.

"Mamata Banerjee was a seven-term MP, four-time Union minister and a serving three-time chief minister on the brink of a fourth term. With these credentials there's little need to peddle her CV," she said.

The YSR Congress Party, which is currently not a part of the INDIA bloc, reiterated its support for Banerjee, calling her the "most capable leader to lead the bloc".

Days after Banerjee said she could lead the grouping if given an opportunity and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar backed her, more voices are emerging in her support.

Asked if Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc, Lalu Prasad said on Tuesday, "Yes, she should lead".

He also attacked the Congress, saying, "The Congress' reservations amount to nothing. Mamata should be given the leadership role".

Endorsing the Trinamool Congress chief as the leader of the INDIA bloc, Dev said, "Her consistent record on good governance and the ability to comprehensively defeat the BJP electorally, has spurred many leaders across the country to see her in a larger leadership role".

"Also, her ability to take everybody along is appreciated. The INDIA bloc is united in its strategy to defeat the BJP," she added.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy said Banerjee could better handle INDIA bloc parties.

"Didi Mamata ji is capable and has experience, leading one of the largest states, handling different portfolios and holding different positions from time to time.

"Didi will be in a position to handle INDIA bloc parties more effectively and to lead it to power," Reddy told reporters outside Parliament on Tuesday, a day after announcing support to Banerjee on X.

Pawar had also called Banerjee "a capable leader" and asserted he had the right to say it. "The MPs she has sent to Parliament are hardworking and aware," he said.

A meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party, NCP(SP), and Congress leaders was held in the national capital on Tuesday evening. It was attended by Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, among other leaders from the parties.

While speculations about the leadership issue being taken up remained rife, the leaders announced after the meeting that the opposition alliance in Maharashtra will move the Supreme Court over alleged manipulation of EVMs in the recent assembly elections.

Kejriwal flagged concerns related to voter lists in Delhi where assembly elections are due early next year.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday rejected reports of a rift within the INDIA bloc over Banerjee's leadership pitch, saying "all is well" in the opposition camp.

"Anyone can say that, no one comes to politics to be a saint, everyone has ambition, but a collective decision is taken," Yadav told PTI outside Parliament.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has also indicated that his party was open to discussing if someone outside the Congress should lead the INDIA bloc.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said his party's ties with the Congress leadership including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were "excellent".

The Congress is a national party and has the highest number of MPs among the INDIA bloc allies, he noted.

"Still, if the INDIA bloc is to be strengthened again, everyone wishes to discuss (issues related to) leadership, who can give time to the alliance... (whether it could be) Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Lalu Prasad, Sharad Pawar or Akhilesh Yadav," Raut said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is at present the chairman of the Opposition grouping, formed before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee had said last week that she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

Her statement comes at a time when broader tensions have emerged within the INDIA bloc due to dissatisfaction from various regional parties and the recent electoral setbacks for the Congress in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

In an interview with a news channel on Friday, Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the opposition INDIA bloc, signalling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given an opportunity, and will ensure its smooth functioning. PTI AO NSD NSD