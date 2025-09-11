Lalu kept Bihar backward to ensure people have little expectations from govt: Piyush Goyal

Patna, Sep 11 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched a frontal attack on RJD president Lalu Prasad, alleging that while he ruled Bihar, he deliberately kept the state backward to ensure that people had little expectations from the government.

Addressing a function in the state capital, Goyal showered praises on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Prasad’s arch-rival and president of BJP ally JD(U), claiming that the backwardness came to an end after he assumed charge.

“Lalu Prasad and his family's thinking was to keep Bihar backward. He deliberately kept the state backward to ensure that people had little expectation from the government. He also ensured that people of Bihar do not dream big,” the Union commerce and industry minister claimed.

“However, this backwardness came to an end with Nitish Kumar assuming charge”, Goyal said while speaking at the lunch of ‘Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package-2025’ and ‘Bihar Idea festival’ here.

The double engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar is scripting a new saga of development, he said.

Along with the empowerment of the poor, farmers, women, and youth, the 'New Bihar' is emerging as the strength of a new India with the mantra of Swadeshi, he said.

The progress in Bihar's startup world is a matter of pride, he said, adding that there was just one startup in the state in 2015 when Kumar became the CM, and the number rose to 4,000 now.

“Today, Bihar's fox nuts are going to New Zealand, the USA, and Canada. I believe that in the coming days, it will go to more than 100 countries”, he said.

Later, he also inaugurated Patna’s office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

“The agriculture sector in the country has received a new direction. With the establishment of the APEDA office in the state, local produce such as mangoes, Shahi litchi, makhana, rice, bananas, and pulses will now be able to gain global recognition. Agriculture-rich Bihar will now become the backbone of a self-reliant and developed India”, he said.

The union minister also announced construction of four industrial corridors in different regions of Bihar. He also praised the ‘Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package-2025’, calling it the most straightforward and liberal package in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, “Announcement of four new industrial corridors in the state is a historic moment. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, we are moving ahead not just to establish industries that create not thousands but lakhs of jobs." State Industries Minister Nitish Mishra also emphasized the government’s commitment to inclusive, sustainable industrial growth.

Earlier in the day, interacting with reporters at the Bihar BJP office in the state capital, Goyal said, “Be it railways, roadways, industrial growth or a plethora of welfare schemes, the NDA government has kept its promises both at the Centre and state. We are confident that the NDA will again form the government in the state with a thumping majority," he added.

Goyal said the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved two major infrastructure projects: a Rs 3,169-crore railway line and a Rs 4,447-crore highway -- for Bihar.

The doubling of the 177-km Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line and the construction of the 82-km four-lane Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor will ease transport woes in the state, he added.

Goyal also referred to the metro project under development, which he said would transform urban mobility in the state.

Further highlighting the Centre's welfare measures, Goyal said, "In 2014, the PM had promised to work for the deprived sections of society. He has fulfilled his resolve with unflinching, untiring dedication over the past 11 years. In the last 10 years, more than 25 crore people have come out of poverty under his leadership." The PM also guided his government with the vision that if the nation were to develop, the growth of eastern and northeastern states was essential, he said.

He also mentioned the recent GST reforms, entailing the reduction of indirect tax slabs on a wide range of daily goods and services.

Goyal said, "GST reforms will bring joy to each and every section of society. With the lowering of prices, demand will increase -- creating employment and opportunities for businesses and taking growth on an upward trajectory."