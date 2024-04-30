Lalu only works for his family, we work for people: Nitish Kumar

Saharsa/ Madhepura, Apr 30 (PTI) Taking a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday claimed he only works for his family, while the NDA works for the people of Bihar.

Addressing an election rally in Saharsa in Supaul Lok Sabha constituency, Kumar claimed no development happened in the state before he came to power in 2005.

"He only works for his family -- his wife, sons and daughters are everything for him. He himself was in power, then promoted his sons and now he is promoting his daughters. But we work for everybody. For me, the entire Bihar is my family," he said.

"Koi nao baccha paida karta hai? (does anyone father nine children?)" the chief minister said in Hindi, in an obvious reference to Prasad.

Kumar claimed that during RJD's rule in Bihar, people could not go out freely.

"People forget old things, so, I want to remind everybody that no developmental works were done during their regime. People could not get out freely, there were no roads or education. Communal clashes were regular," he alleged.

"It was during my tenure that madrasas were given recognition. We have so far built boundary walls at 8,000 graveyards. Around 1,000 more graveyards have been selected for fencing and boundary walls," he said.

Kumar said Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, who was his deputy in the Mahagathbandhan government, speaks rubbish.

"All the work happened under me. They have no role in providing jobs in Bihar. Before 2005, his parents' government lasted for 15 years. Was any work done at that time?" the chief minister asked.

Kumar also did a road show in Madhepura.

Reacting to the CM's statement, the RJD claimed that the repeated personal attacks being made by Kumar targeting Prasad showed that the NDA was losing all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

"He is scared of defeat. He has been repeating the same thing in all his public meetings for the last few days, which shows that he has nothing new to say," RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI.

Both Supaul and Madhepura will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

JD (U) has fielded Dileshwar Kamat in Supaul and Dinesh Chandra Yadav in Madhepura. PTI CORR PKD SOM