Lalu performs 'pind daan' rituals in Gayaji

Gayaji, Sept 9 (PTI) RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday performed 'pind daan' rituals at a temple in Gayaji for the salvation of his ancestors' souls.

Prasad, along with his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and daughter-in-law Rajshree, arrived here on a wheelchair in the morning. He performed the rituals at the famed Vishnupad temple.

Performing 'pitra puja' and 'pind daan' during 'pitru paksha', which started on September 6, in Gayaji is considered highly auspicious as it is believed to help get rid of 'pitru dosha', relieving ancestors from the cycle of birth and death.

A large number of devotees from across the world visit the Vishnupad temple during the 'pitru paksha' to perform the rituals.

"My father performed the 'pind daan' rituals at the Vishnupad temple for the peace and salvation of our ancestors' souls. This is the first time that all family members have visited the temple together. We prayed for the progress and prosperity of Bihar," Yadav said.

The ruling JD(U) latched onto the opportunity to take a dig at Prasad.

"It's good that Lalu Prasad did 'pind daan' rituals in Gayaji. He should also wash his political sins. His rule was known for corruption, terror and anarchy in the state," JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said. PTI COR PKD SOM