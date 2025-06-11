Lalu Prasad celebrates his 78th birthday with family, party leaders in Patna

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad celebrated his 78th birthday on Wednesday by cutting a cake with his family in Patna.

Prasad celebrated his birthday at 10 Circular Road, the official residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, where his family members and other senior leaders of the party were present.

He also cut another 78-pound cake brought by the party workers at with a sword 10 Circular Road.

A video of this went viral on social media.

A large number of party workers gathered outside Rabri Devi's residence to celebrate the birthday of the party's supremo. The jubilant party workers danced and distributed sweets on the occasion there.

Wishes poured in from other political quarters, too. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also greeted Lalu Prasad.

"Birthday greetings to RJD National President Thiru, Lalu Prasad. He has been a pioneering force in Indian politics, placing the marginalised at the centre of power," the Tamil Nadu CM posted on X.

Birthday greetings to @RJDforIndia National President Thiru. @laluprasadrjd!



He has been a pioneering force in Indian politics, placing the marginalised at the centre of power. By firmly advancing the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations and standing strong… pic.twitter.com/lDv3AtHaEC — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 11, 2025

By firmly advancing the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations and standing strong against communal forces, he reshaped the national discourse on social justice. Wishing him good health and a long life, he said.

"Wishing our biggest inspiration, our strength, our shield, our idol, our pride, our guide, our superman, our Papa a very happy birthday.. Happy birthday papa," Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya posted on X.

Mass feasts are being organised in other parts of the state also. Party men are distributing fruits amongst the poor patients in hospitals, and stationery among students from economically weaker sections, said RJD's spokesperson of the state unit, Mrityunjay Tiwary.

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad is expected to play an important role in the coming assembly polls in the state. Political observers believe that Lalu's ability to network with anti-BJP leaders is unparalleled.

RJD is the largest ally in the Grand Alliance in Bihar. The Grand Alliance in Bihar comprises RJD, Congress, CPI (ML) Liberation, CPI, CPI(M) and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).