Lalu Prasad expels elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD for 'irresponsible behaviour'

NewsDrum Desk
A file photo of Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years for “irresponsible behaviour”, and also snapped all family ties with him.

Prasad announced in a post on X in the afternoon.

“The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not per our family values and traditions... I removed him from the party and the family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party or the family. He is expelled from the party for six years,” Prasad said.

The move came a day after Yadav said in a Facebook post that he was "in a relationship" with a young woman, but later claimed that his account on the social media platform had been "hacked".

