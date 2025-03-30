Lalu Prasad had eaten up fodder, he can’t think about welfare of Bihar''s people, alleges Amit Shah

Gopalganj (Bihar), Mar 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for his alleged involvement in various scams, alleging that "those who had eaten up fodder cannot think about the welfare of people" in Bihar.

He also accused the RJD chief of ignoring the development of Bihar and working only for the betterment of his family.

Addressing a rally in Gopalganj, Shah claimed, "The NDA governments, both at the Centre and in Bihar, have been working for the overall development of Bihar. Those who had eaten up fodder meant for cattle cannot think about the welfare of the people of the state." Lalu Prasad was "involved in the bitumen scam, flood relief material supply scam, 'Charwaha Vidyalaya' (school for cattle grazers) scam, and he had also eaten up fodder," the BJP leader alleged.

The fodder scam, in which crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries such as Doranda, Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa was exposed in the 1990s when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.

RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad is one of the high-profile politicians who was convicted in the case.