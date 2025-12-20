Lalu Prasad Yadav undergoes successful eye surgery in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a successful cataract and retinal surgery at a private eye hospital in the national capital and is recovering well, the hospital said.

The procedure was carried out at Centre for Sight, New Delhi, under the supervision of Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Medical Director of the Centre for Sight group of eye hospitals.

"Mr Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a planned cataract and retinal procedure, which was completed successfully. He has responded well to the treatment and is expected to have a smooth recovery, subject to routine post-operative care and follow-ups," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital added that the surgery was completed without complications using advanced ophthalmic techniques and was performed as a day-care procedure. Yadav has been discharged and will continue his recovery at home, it said.

An update on Yadav's health was also shared by his daughter Bharti on social media, thanking the medical team and well-wishers for their prayers.

Lalu Yadav, 77, is currently out on bail in fodder scam cases.