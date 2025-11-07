Lalu-Rabri-Rahul have no development agenda for Bihar, alleges Amit Shah

Jamui (Bihar) Nov 7 (PTI) Claiming that the opposition leaders have "no development" agenda for Bihar, Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that the RJD-Congress combine did "not do anything for the poor" during their rule in the state, except "patronising infiltrators".

Addressing a rally in Jamui, he launched a blistering attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, alleging that "those concerned only about the welfare of their sons and daughters cannot make Bihar developed".

"Give us a mandate for five more years, and Bihar will be counted among the developed states. It will be made free from floods. Lalu-Rabri-Rahul have no development agenda," Shah claimed.

He also alleged, "They did not do anything for the poor, barring patronising infiltrators who are usurping poor people's jobs, foodgrain and resources. Do you think that those who are concerned only about the welfare of their sons and daughters can make Bihar a developed state? They can't." Shah claimed that Maoists "reigned supreme in Bihar's Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and several other regions during Lalu's regime" and it was "Prime Minister Narendra Modi who eliminated Naxalism from Bihar".

"If you want to prevent 'jungle raj', vote for NDA," Shah told the rally.

He promised a change of Bihar's face if the NDA retains power in the state.

The former BJP president announced a slew of projects, including an electric vehicle manufacturing cluster, an ordinance factory, a defence corridor, a network of world-class expressways, highways, medical colleges and engineering institutions. PTI NAM BDC