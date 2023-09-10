Lalu, Rabri visit Jharkhand's Deoghar to offer prayers at Baidyanath Dham temple

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Sep 10 (PTI) RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi on Sunday arrived at Deoghar in Jharkhand to offer prayers at the renowned Baba Baidyanath Dham temple, a party leader said.

Prasad will also hold a meeting with party leaders and workers in Jharkhand during his two-day visit to the temple town, RJD state spokesperson Manoj Yadav said.

RJD leaders and workers extended a warm welcome to the couple, who were both chief ministers of Bihar, upon their arrival at Deoghar airport around 1.45 pm by beating drums, waving flags and displaying banners and posters.

"They will offer prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple on Monday morning," Manoj Yadav told PTI.

Yadav said Prasad and Devi will stay at Circuit House in Deoghar on Sunday.

He will meet Jharkhand's RJD leaders and workers at the Circuit House, Yadav said. "We will apprise him about the RJD's activities in Jharkhand. The party's line of action for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Jharkhand assembly polls will be discussed. We will also deliberate upon strategies to strengthen the party in the state," he said.

Earlier, Prasad had visited the famous Baba Hariharnath Mandir in Sonepur on September 4 and offered prayers at Banke Bihari temple in Patna on occasion of Janmashtami on September 7. PTI SAN SAN ACD