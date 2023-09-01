Lalu rolls back the years with vintage wit at INDIA press meet

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) INDIA bloc's joint press conference here on Friday saw a vintage Lalu Prasad in his element, rolling out witty one-liners that repeatedly brought the house down.

In a lighter vein, the RJD leader appealed to ISRO scientists to prepare for sending Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "surya lok".

While his remarks were laced with witty jibes, it also had serious underlying messages and he asserted that seat-sharing among INDIA partners would be done in an accommodative manner and smoothly even if it means parties will not get what they wish.

"We will fight this battle strongly and would like to assure Rahul Gandhi that we will be united, accommodative, there will be no problems or hurdles in seat sharing and even while bearing losses we will strengthen INDIA and remove Modi from power and save the country," the RJD leader said.

It was immediately clear that vintage Lalu Prasad speech was on the cards when he was asked to speak from the place where he was seated but he got up and walked to the dias to make his remarks.

"I am very happy that we the leaders of various parties, who were working separately and Modi was taking advantage of that, have now come together," he said. "Have been fighting this battle from the beginning and saying that 'BJP hatao, desh bachao (remove BJP, save the country)'," he said.

"Minorities are not safe in this country. Poverty is increasing, prices are going up, bhindi is Rs 60 and you know about the prices of tomatoes even though it has no taste under their rule," Prasad said, evoking peals of laughter from the audience.

He alleged that the BJP came to power by spreading "rumours and lies".

"They had propagated that mine and other leaders' money is in Swiss banks. Modi said he will get back the black money. Accounts were opened and he said that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in everyone's account. I too got duped and opened an account," he said.

"I have 11 family members so I thought I will get money multiplied by 11," he said and added that nothing happened as it was their (BJP) money.

Prasad also said there was a lot of appreciation for scientists these days in the wake of their success and he would like to "appeal to ISRO scientists, to send Modi ji to surya lok".

"If he reaches there, his name will be famous in the world," the RJD leader said in a lighter vein. "After Dussehra, preparation should be made and he should go." He also alleged that all leaders were being targeted by agencies such as the ED and CBI and asserted that the opposition leaders wre not going to be cowed down.

"Have gotten many operations done on my body and I am still ready to fight and have resolved that will dislodge Modi ji from power," the 75-year-old leader said.

Lalu Prasad also had words of wisdom for NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and urged him to strengthen his party. "We are with you," he told Pawar.

While leaving the press conference when CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was speaking, in his trademark style, Lalu signed off saying "Lal Salaam". Opposition bloc INDIA on Friday resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together "as far as possible", asserting seat-sharing arrangements in states will be concluded at the earliest in a "collaborative spirit of give-and-take". PTI ASK SKC TIR TIR