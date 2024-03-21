Lalu steals a march over allies, starts giving tickets

Patna, Mar 21 (PTI) The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Thursday seemed intent on stealing a march over its allies as well as adversaries, with party president Lalu Prasad giving away tickets to candidates for a number of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Although the party has, so far, refrained from making a formal announcement, aspirants were seen emerging from 10, Circular Road, the government bungalow allotted to the RJD supremo's wife Rabri Devi, with tell-tale signs of garlands and the party symbol.

Those who got the party tickets include Abhay Kushwaha, who quit Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) a day ago, and is set to be the RJD candidate from Aurangabad, which goes to polls in the first phase.

"I quit the JD(U) because I felt workers were not getting due respect in that party. The RJD and the Mahagathbandhan is going to turn the tables on the NDA in Bihar", declaimed Kushwaha, who is also a former MLA.

Incidentally, Aurangabad has been a seat the Congress, an RJD ally, sees as one of the few parliamentary constituencies in Bihar where it has not become a spent force.

With Rahul Gandhi having covered Aurangabad district during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', party cadre was hopeful that the Congress will get the eponymous Lok Sabha seat.

However, RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary told PTI "It is a deft move the party has made in Aurangabad. We need to look at the figures of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the seat had gone to our then ally Hindustani Awam Morcha which had fielded a Kushwaha candidate in what is seen as a Rajput bastion".

He added "The HAM candidate Upendra Prasad put up a good fight, polling just about 70,000 votes less than the BJP winner. With the RJD always assured of its own Muslim-Yadav support base, we can rest assured of a good fight and even hope for a win in the seat, which has been with the NDA since 2009".

He also admitted "the Congress must have set its eyes on the seat, having won it so many times. But the party needs to realise that increase in personal popularity of Rahul Gandhi has not made the party a more potent force in Bihar".

Yet another seat that the Congress may have liked to contest, until Prasad claimed it for his party, is Nawada where the ticket has gone to Shravan Kushwaha, a grassroots level worker who has been a village mukhiya, besides having fought assembly and legislative council polls without success.

Tiwary said "Like Aurangabad, in Nawada too the RJD stands a good chance. Yadavs have a huge presence in Nawada and for them RJD is always the first choice. With a non-Yadav OBC as candidate, the party can only get more votes than it did the last time".

Of the six assembly segments in Nawada, the RJD holds three while the Congress, the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) have one each. However, last month, when the Mahagathbandhan was rattled by a spate of defections, Hisua MLA Neetu Kumari had issued an ultimatum that she be given the Congress ticket from Nawada and threatened to join the BJP if it agreed to field her.

The BJP, which had in 2019 given Nawada to ally LJP, has claimed the seat back for itself.

Although no NDA candidate in Bihar has so far got a party ticket, sources in the coalition say the BJP was likely to field an upper caste Bhumihar.

Besides the aforementioned seats, Prasad has given away tickets to Kumar Sarvajeet (Gaya) and Archana Ravidas (Jamui), the former the sitting MLA from Bodh Gaya and the latter wife of the party's youth wing general secretary.

Jamui is currently represented by Chirag Paswan who is shifting base to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough Hajipur, and is likely to pass over the mantle to his brother-in-law Arun Bharti.

Meanwhile, Prasad was also understood to have agreed to field RJD state president Jagadanand Singh's son Sudhakar from Buxar.

Besides, Peasad was said to be busy pacifying MLAs Bhai Virendra and Ritlal Yadav, both aspirants for the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, which the RJD supremo's eldest daughter Misa Bharti contested in the last two elections, losing on both occasions to her father's former close aide Ram Kripal Yadav, who is now with BJP.

JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha issued a statement taunting the Congress for having lost the courage to stand up to the RJD, which was deciding seats and candidates at will.

However, state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh claimed to have "no knowledge" of the domineering regional ally having distributed tickets for four seats, a tenth of the state's total number of 40.

He, however, admitted to have met Prasad earlier in the day with the request to "expedite" seat-sharing and expressed the hope that "Mahagathbandhan will be able to make a formal announcement "in two days". PTI NAC RG