Lalu, Tejashwi call on Bihar CM

Patna, Nov 3 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday evening.

Advertisment

The RJD leaders spent close to half an hour at the residence of the JD(U) supreme leader, with whom they allied last year, giving up old political rivalry, when the latter decided to call off the partnership with the BJP.

There was no official word on what transpired at the meeting, though sources claiming to be in the know of things, said the talks centred around the state’s ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the larger INDIA coalition of which it was a part.

On Thursday, Kumar and Yadav had, separately, addressed a rally organised by the CPI, which supports the government in the state and is a part of the nationwide INDIA coalition.

Advertisment

Kumar had, at the rally, voiced dissatisfaction over the Congress getting too involved in the upcoming assembly polls, virtually losing sight of its role as the largest constituent of INDIA.

CPI national general secretary D Raja had also expressed the view that the Congress needed to be "more accommodating" towards junior partners.

Yadav, the deputy chief minister, did not explicitly say anything about the Congress, but hoped that the nationwide coalition will gather fresh momentum after elections in five states were over early next month. PTI NAC RBT