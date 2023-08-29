Lalu, Tejaswi reach Mumbai for INDIA meeting

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday reached Mumbai for the third meeting of the Opposition coalition, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai scheduled later this week.

The INDIA meeting will take place at a luxury hotel in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The alliance logo is expected to be unveiled on Thursday.

Congress leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Naseem Khan welcomed Lalu and Tejaswi at Mumbai airport.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Zeeshan Siddiqui of Congress visited the Santacruz-based Grand Hyatt hotel to review the preparations for the upcoming meeting.

Formation of a coordination committee, appointment of convenors, and talks on seat-sharing for next year’s general elections, are on the agenda of the INDIA alliance meeting.

Maharashtra’s ruling grand alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP Ajit Pawar group will be holding a meeting at Worli in south Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 to discuss Lok Sabha polls.

“We have been planning this meeting for many days now. Senior leaders of all the three parties will be meeting in Mumbai,” said Ajit Pawar group NCP’s state president Sunil Tatkare. PTI ND VT VT