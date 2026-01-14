Lalu turns up at Tej Pratap Yadav's Makar Sankranti feast, Tejashwi gives a miss

Patna, Jan 14 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday attended a Makar Sankranti feast at his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's house, months after expelling him from the party and snapping all personal ties.

Yadav’s brother and heir apparent Tejashwi, however, stayed away from the feast.

A former minister who now heads the Janshakti Janata Dal, Yadav, organised the feast on Makar Sankranti, a festival which has often served as an occasion for new political formulations in Bihar.

Yadav, who has been in the wilderness since the recently held assembly polls, in which his party sank without a trace, seemed visibly chuffed that his father, the tallest OBC leader of his generation, made it convenient to attend the ‘Dahi chura bhoj’ despite old age and indifferent health.

"My father has, in effect, blessed me and all office bearers of Janshakti Janata Dal, which alone can carry forward his legacy," claimed Yadav, who was expelled from the RJD after confessing on social media to have been "in a relationship for 12 years" with a woman.

Talking to PTI video, he said: "I think the time has come for all committed RJD cadres to consider a merger with Janshakti Janata Dal. I will write a letter to them with this suggestion." The RJD, which has ruled Bihar for a decade and a half, is undergoing a rough patch since the assembly polls, in which it could win only 25 seats of the 243-strong House, despite polling more votes than any other party.

Yadav was also dismissive of the absence, at his feast, of Tejashwi, who is rumoured to have played a role in his expulsion.

"He (Tejashwi) must have been held back by Jaichands," said Yadav, who often uses the name of the 10th century Rajput conniver of Afghan invaders to assert that his younger brother has surrounded himself with "traitors".

"I had personally gone to invite him (Tejashwi). I know he is a late riser. But, I was willing to wait till 9 pm. However, if a person is not willing to come to my place, then I cannot force his hand," he said.

Although Makar Sankranti feasts were also organised at other places, including at the state BJP office, the Lok Bhavan and the residence of JD(U) MLA and former minister Ratnesh Sada, the one hosted by Yadav remained the most talked about.

The attendees included Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and minister Ashok Choudhary, besides MLC Saurabh Kumar and former MLA Arun Yadav, both from the RJD.

Sinha, a senior BJP leader, had on Tuesday hosted a similar feast at his place where the presence of Yadav raised many speculations.

When some journalists teased Yadav that rumours were afloat of his entry into the NDA with the offer of a ministerial berth, he replied, "One can wish many things to happen. Once my father had admitted in public that he wanted to become the Prime Minister".

Sinha, however, urged the media not to read too much into Makar Sankranti feasts, and said "the festival is a celebration of Sanatan culture. So, obviously, for some time, people give up their differences, be it in politics or families". PTI PKD NAC RBT