Lalu's former aide Ram Kripal Yadav, now minister in Nitish govt, trains guns at Tejashwi

Patna, Nov 20 (PTI) Bihar minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Thursday lashed out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, whom his elder sister Rohini Acharya has accused of deplorable behaviour upon the party's drubbing in assembly polls.

One of the founding members of the RJD who joined the BJP in 2014, Ram Kripal Yadav spoke to journalists here after being sworn in as a minister in the new Nitish Kumar cabinet.

"He (Tejashwi Yadav) tried to win over women voters with the promise of a Mai Behen Yojana. Nobody trusted him. The voters must have had a sense of what type of person he is. I do not wish to speak on family matters, but a man who misbehaves with his own sister, has no right to speak of women's empowerment", the Danapur MLA said.

Acharya, who left for Delhi a day after the assembly poll results were out, alleged that Yadav and his two close associates used foul language when she insisted that accountability be fixed for the dismal performance of the RJD, which saw its tally crashing to 25 from 75 five years earlier.

Married to a Singapore-based investment banker, Acharya also alleged that she was accused of having donated her "dirty kidney" to her father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who underwent a transplant a few years ago, and demanded "crores of rupees and a party ticket" for the same.

The 47-year-old also alleged that a slipper was raised to hit her when she questioned the poll strategy of her brother, at least 10 years her junior, and his two close aides.

Ram Kripal Yadav also mocked at Tejashwi Yadav's promise of "a government job to one member of every family" which, evidently, came a cropper as the NDA stormed back to power with a brute majority.

"The intent must have been to demand a bribe with the promise of jobs. But the people did not give them the chance", said the Bihar minister, in an indirect reference to the land for jobs scam, pertaining to the tenure of Lalu Prasad as the Railway Minister in UPA-1 government.

Tejashwi Yadav, who was then a minor, has also been named in the case, in addition to a few other members of the family, including mother Rabri Devi and eldest sister Misa Bharti.

Ram Kripal Yadav, whose political career got resurrected with the victory in the assembly polls, a year after he lost Patliputra to Misa Bharti in the Lok Sabha elections, expressed delight over "having the distinction of being a member of both Houses in the Parliament and the state legislature".

"I had started off as a member of the Patna municipal corporation, and till date I remain as accessible as ever to every street vendor and rickshaw puller of the city. My party has entrusted me with a new responsibility and I look forward to discharging the same to the best of my ability", said Yadav, who was a minister in the first Narendra Modi administration.

Notably, Yadav had represented a number of times the Patna Lok Sabha seat, which was divided into Patna Sahib and Patliputra parliamentary constituencies following the 2008 delimitation.

In 2009, Yadav, who was hoping to contest from Patliputra, stepped aside as RJD supremo Lalu Prasad entered the fray himself, only to lose out to JD(U)'s Ranjan Yadav, another former associate who crossed over to the rival camp.

In 2014, Yadav grew disillusioned when he learnt that his mentor wanted to field Bharti, then a political greenhorn. Bharti wrested the seat only after suffering two consecutive defeats at the hands of her father's former protege. PTI NAC MNB