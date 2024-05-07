Lalu's Muslim reservation remarks: INDIA bloc wants to scrap SC, ST quotas for vote bank, says Modi

Dhar (MP), May 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav over his remarks favouring reservation benefits to Muslims and said the INDI alliance wants to snatch all quotas of SC, ST and OBCs and give them to their "vote bank" as part of a deeper conspiracy.

Yadav's statement that he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims has triggered a political slugfest.

Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar, Modi said that a big alliance partner of the INDIA bloc has endorsed what he used to say about their plan to end the reservations for SC, ST and OBCs.

“Their leader who has eaten the animal’s fodder and convicted by the court, even by the Supreme Court in the corruption case and out on bail due to health..” “Congress is making him dance on their head. He is saying not only Muslims should get reservations but all the reservations should be given to Muslims. Means they want all the reservation to Muslims by snatching it from SC, ST and OBC,” Modi said.

After all, why these people are doing this is because they are counting their remaining breath with the help of this “very vote bank” as everything else is over and nothing left with them, "one by one all have left and ran away".

“I have been saying the same thing about them for the last several days. I was saying that they would cut some part of the reservation and give it on the basis of religion but the conspiracy is deeper…They are saying on the day of voting that they want to give all the reservation of SC, ST and OBC to Muslim community,” Modi said. The Prime Minister asked, “If you (the people) accept this game of Congress and its allies?.. Should such people lose their deposits or not?” Modi said BR Ambedkar had opposed the religion-based reservation.

“Should such people (opposition allies) be kept away from politics forever or not? This will be the biggest tribute to BR Ambedkar,” he said, adding that Ambedkar was given the Bharat Ratna when Congress was not in power at the Centre.

Earlier today, Yadav alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre wanted to do away with reservations by scrapping the Constitution. PTI ADU MAS NSK