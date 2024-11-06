Lamblu panchayat in Himachal's Hamirpur to honour families who would not serve liquor in marriages

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 6 (PTI) Continuing its fight against drugs and liquor, the Lamblu gram panchayat in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has decided to honour families who will restrain from serving liquor and other intoxicants during marriages.

The decision was announced by gram panchayat pradhan, Kartar Singh Chauhan, during a meeting of the panchayat earlier on Tuesday.

This gram panchayat, known for its public welfare works, had earlier decided to punish those who would smoke or drink.

Chauhan told PTI on Wednesday that a campaign is being run to make Lamblu gram panchayat drug free and expressed his gratitude towards the women folk for helping him in this drive.

He said that most of the families in the panchayat have completely stopped using tobacco products and intoxicants in the wedding ceremonies.

"In the near future, I will honour the families who do not serve intoxicants in marriage ceremonies and especially women," Chauhan added.

The action plan for the year 2025-26 was discussed in the meeting and the local villagers put forth the problems of stray animals, wild animals and increased sowing rate of tractors. They said that crops sown in productive land are almost on the verge of closure.

A proposal was passed unanimously during the meeting that the cutting of trees, and price and payment should be done only with the panchayat's permission.

Chauhan said it has been observed that the contractors are getting the prohibited species even medicinal plants Harad, Behada, Amla and fruit-bearing plants cut by the 'chiranis' (wood cutter).

The forest department has been requested to issue guidelines to the contractors to ensure that trees are not cut without the panchayat's permission.

It was also decided in the meeting that the families who have given residential and commercial buildings on rent in the gram panchayat should pay 20 per cent tax and the tenants should be monitored and drug abuse should be curbed.