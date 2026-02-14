Lamborghini crash: No need to question Shivam Mishra anymore, says IO

Kanpur (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Police probing the high-profile case of the Lamborghini crash on VIP Road here said that there is no need for further interrogation of the accused, Shivam Kumar Mishra.

Whatever questioning was necessary has been carried out at the time of Mishra's arrest on Thursday, the investigating officer and officiating in-charge Dinesh Kumar told PTI.

"Whatever questioning was required was done at the time of his arrest. There is no need to call him again," Kumar said.

According to police records, Mishra was arrested at 8.50 am on Thursday and produced before the court within about 70 minutes, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The brief interval has raised questions from several quarters about how the arrest formalities, interrogation and court production were completed within such a limited timeframe, the official added.

When asked about the sequence of events, the investigating officer declined to comment.

He said Mishra has submitted documents related to the Lamborghini sports car and no further paperwork is pending from him.

"The investigation is on. Evidence is being collected and a chargesheet will be filed before the court soon," Kumar asserted.

Mishra, son of local tobacco businessman K K Mishra, was granted bail by a Kanpur court on Thursday, hours after his arrest in connection with the crash that left several people injured.

The court had directed that he must cooperate with the investigation and appear on scheduled dates.