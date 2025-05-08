Lance Naik killed in Pakistan shelling across LoC hailed from Haryana's Palwal

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5-Field Regiment, who was among the 13 persons killed in the Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, hailed from Haryana and has two younger brothers who are also serving in the armed forces.

Dinesh was 32 years old and came from a village in the Palwal district. According to his father, Daya Chand, he joined the Army in 2014 and is survived by his wife and two children, both minors.

"My son died while serving his motherland," Chand told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Army carried out one of the most intense artillery and mortar shelling in years targeting the forward villages in J&K following missile strikes by India as part of 'Operation Sindoor.' The worst-hit was the Poonch sector in Jammu, which recorded 13 deaths. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ AMJ