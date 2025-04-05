Land acquisition: Fadnavis urges officials to break nexus between agents, lobbyists

Pune, Apr 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asked officials to break the nexus between agents and lobbyists and make the land acquisition process transparent and speedy.

He was speaking at a conference related to the revenue department.

Calling the department the “face of the government”, he called for efforts to clear the revenue department offices of outdated records, unused vehicles, and old furniture and make them look clean and tidy.

“We also want to provide good facilities to the people who visit the department offices. Break the nexus between agents and lobbyists in the land acquisition process and make it transparent and speedy,” he told officials.

He said 12,436 offices will be evaluated in the state.

“Land acquisition has gained momentum in many areas. Due to this, irregularities have also increased. A monthly review should be conducted by the District Collector and Divisional Commissioner regarding land acquisition,” Fadnavis said.

Referring to his tenure as the CM between 2014 and 2019, Fadnavis said merit had always been a top priority for him. “We should be able to strike a balance between giving importance to ‘recommendations’ and maintaining merit,” he said.

He appealed to officials to adopt technology.

“The next five years will be all about technology. Whoever rejects technology, time will reject that person. We should be positive in providing more and more services to the people. It is our job to maintain relations with people,” he added. PTI COR NR