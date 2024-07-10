Land acquisition for BSRP Corridor-1 to start after bank and railway approval: Official

Bengaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) The land acquisition process for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) for Corridor-1 will start only after getting approvals from the bankers and the Indian Railways, a senior official said on Wednesday.

According to Railway Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) (K-RIDE) Managing Director N Manjula, Germany based KfW Development Bank and European Investment Bank have approved the loan for the Corridor-1 and soon the work would start.

“Regarding Corridor-1 the bank loan has happened. Tender documents have been sent to KFW and EIB, because the project is happening with their help. We will start the project once we get the clearance from them,” Manjula told reporters here.

She added that the K-RIDE has also sought the alignment approval from the Indian Railways.

“After getting approval, we will identify the land required for the project and start the land acquisition process,” Manjula explained.

The Karnataka government has set a deadline of December 2027 for all the four corridors to start operation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a deadline of 40 months for the completion of BSRP while laying its foundation in June 2022. According to him, the project should have completed by December 2025.

Since the project appeared nowhere closer to being realised by December 2025, the Karnataka government revised the deadline to December 2027. PTI GMS GMS ANE