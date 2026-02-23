Land acquisition for Shaktipeeth Expressway will hit farmers’ livelihoods: Parbhani MP Jadhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav on Monday accused the state government of taking away the livelihoods of farmers by acquiring their lands for the Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway project.

Jadhav was leading an agitation by farmers against the project in Parbhani. Agitations were also held in parts of Beed district.

The Rs 86,300 crore Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway is 810 kilometres long and will pass through 12 districts of Maharashtra. It aims to reduce the travel time between Nagpur and Goa to 8 hours.

Speaking at the protest, the Parbhani MP alleged that the government was acquiring land for the expressway, which will help Adani transport minerals from Vidarbha to Goa.

"These lands are the ancestral property of farmers, and by acquiring them for the project, the government is taking away land that ensures livelihood to cultivators. The government wants to feed Adani through tenders so they can easily transport minerals," Jadhav alleged.

He further questioned the need for a new expressway when roads in the state have received a facelift.

Taking a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena UBT's deputy leader said, "Shinde had earlier said they will cancel the Shaktipeeth project, what is he doing today? He is a Shiv Sainik. Has he forgotten the teachings of Bal Thackeray to struggle for the people?" He also claimed that the state government was building such highways to indulge in corruption.

Farmers will end up with meagre compensation if they give their land for the expressway project, he said. PTI AW ARU