Land acquisition in Kodangal for industrial corridor, not pharma firms: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said an industrial corridor, aimed at generating employment for youth and women, would be set up in Kodangal assembly constituency and not 'pharma city'.

The statement assumes significance as government officials came under attack on November 11 during a public hearing for land acquisition at Lagacharla village in the constituency. The land acquisition was believed to have been proposed for establishing a pharma companies.

Speaking to a delegation of Left leaders who called on him, Reddy said it is his responsibility to develop the constituency as the MLA of Kodangal, an official release said.

Why would I trouble the people of my own constituency, he wondered while asserting that only pollution-free industries would be set up.

He also assured that enhancement of compensation for land acquisition would be considered.

The Left parties submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on the attack on officials at Lagacharla village in the constituency in Vikarabad district on November 11.

Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was among more than 20 people arrested in connection with the incident.

The family members of those arrested in connection with the attack, accompanied by BRS leaders, had recently approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Delhi over the issue.

The NHRC on November 21 said it has issued a notice to the Telangana government and the state's police chief over complaints by the residents of the village alleging police harassment, physical abuse and implication in false criminal cases after they flagged a land acquisition in the area made without following "proper procedures".

Addressing a public meeting on November 20 in Rajanna Sircilla district, Revanth Reddy accused the BRS of creating obstacles in the Congress government's development projects, and said BRS Working President K T Rama Rao will have to go to jail for his alleged conspiracy in the attack on government officials. PTI SJR SJR ROH