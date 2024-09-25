Land allotment case: CM has done nothing wrong, will come out clean, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (PTI) Karnataka deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday backed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA land allotment scam, saying the latter has done nothing wrong and that he would come out clean in the matter.

He also said Siddaramaiah has no role in the matter and there could be the involvement of officers.

"The order given by the court to investigate him will happen. We are confident that there is no involvement of the Chief Minister," Shivakumar told reporters here.

He said, "if there is anything wrong happened then it must have been done by the officers, which I don’t know, but there is no involvement of the chief minister. I am making it very clear. He will come out clean. That is the message." Shivakumar said some people have expressed their views but they have not pointed out that the Chief Minister has done anything wrong.

On opposition BJP and the JD(S)' demand for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, the DCM said, "people who do politics will continue to do so but isn't there a difference between law and politics." "There are so many investigations happening against many central ministers but they are still continuing (in their post). Let them resign first then we will discuss about this (Siddaramaiah) resignation." The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the sanction granted by State Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi by MUDA in Mysuru.

The HC had also vacated its August 19 interim order directing the Special Court for People's Representatives to defer the decision on complaints against the Chief Minister, giving the green signal for ordering a probe.

It had also dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of the Governor's August 16 order granting approval for investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988. PTI GMS GMS SA