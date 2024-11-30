Land allotted to make a replica of Tirumala temple in Kumbh Mela

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 30 (PTI) The Kumbh Mela authorities have allotted 2.5 acres of land to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to set up a replica of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

TTD Joint Executive Officer for Health and Education, Gowthami, met Kumbh Mela Authority Officer Vijay Kiran Anand in Prayagraj and inspected the allotted land.

During the inspection, Gowthami and TTD officials made several suggestions regarding the arrangements for the mega-religious event, particularly to accommodate the expected influx of North Indian devotees, said a press release from TTD on Saturday.

As part of its initiative to promote Hindu Sanatana Dharma nationwide, TTD has sought a suitable space to establish a model temple for devotees from across the country.

The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is scheduled to be held in Prayagraj from 13 January 2025, to 26 February 2025. PTI GDK SSK SSK ADB