Land available in Mandya district for ARAI facility: M B Patil writes to Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Tuesday said that 100 acres of land in Mandya district is available for the proposed country’s first Construction and Infrastructure Equipment Testing Facility, estimated to cost Rs 500 crore.

Patil has written to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy, seeking directions for the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to submit a detailed project proposal, his office said in a release.

In a reply on Monday to a letter from Kumaraswamy dated January 8, Patil said the District Commissioner of Mandya has confirmed that 105 acres of government land is available in Muddanaghatta and Heggadithihalli villages of Basaralu Hobli in Mandya taluk.

He added that the land is located just 500 metres from the Mandya–Nagamangala State Highway and exceeds the area originally sought for the facility.

The Minister for Large and Medium Industries urged that representatives of ARAI and officials from the Union Ministry be directed to visit Karnataka at the earliest for a joint inspection to assess the site’s suitability.

"If found suitable, the land could then be allotted for the establishment of the facility," he said.

He also stated that ARAI may directly coordinate with S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy is a Member of Parliament from Mandya.