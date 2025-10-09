Land belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist attached in J-K’s Ramban

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) Agricultural land belonging to a Pakistan-based terrorist was attached in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The land measuring 4.11 kanals and located in Dumki-Sumber belongs to Farooq Ahmad alias Abid. It was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a police spokesperson said.

Following due legal procedures, the property was recorded in official revenue records and a notice prohibiting sale or transfer was duly served, he said.

The attachment was executed in the presence of an executive magistrate and other official witnesses, ensuring compliance with legal norms, he added.

"This decisive move marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region.

"It underscores the police's firm resolve and commitment to neutralise threats to national security and strengthen internal security in the Union Territory," the spokesperson said.

In June, police had attached 1.11 kanals of land belonging to another Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)-based terrorist, Ali Mohammed alias Ibrahim of Sumber village. PTI TAS RHL