Land broker arrested for fraudulently selling migrant property in J-K

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) A land broker allegedly involved in facilitating the transfer of migrant property worth crores of rupees by forging a power of attorney was arrested from Srinagar after eight years, Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch said on Saturday.

A special team of the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Jammu apprehended Ghulam Rasool Mir alias Rasool DC, a resident of the Gulab Bagh area of Srinagar, in connection with a case registered in 2007, the agency said in a statement here.

Mir was booked in several sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, the agency said.

It said Mir was arrested for his alleged involvement in the transfer of migrant property in collusion with revenue authorities and two other parties.

The charge sheet in the case against 12 accused including Mir was filed in the court on March 23, 2015.

The court had issued an arrest warrant against Mir who was on the run and was evading his arrest, the statement said.