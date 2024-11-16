Land compensation major factor in delay in infrastructure development in Nagaland: Dy CM Zeliang

Dimapur, Nov 16 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang said land compensation has been a major factor behind delays in infrastructure projects.

Advertisment

Zeliang recently visited Phek, Kiphire, Shamator, Tuensang, and Mokokchung districts to review National Highway projects.

Thy DyCM on Friday said land compensation is one the major hindrances in infrastructure development in Nagaland and appealed to the public to avoid obstructing national highway projects over land-related disputes, stressing that cooperation from all stakeholders is crucial for the timely completion of these vital projects.

Zeliang called on the public to continue their support when projects are officially sanctioned and work commences, ensuring that contractors can carry out their work without facing unnecessary hurdles. PTI CORR NBS RG