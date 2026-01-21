Land dispute disrupts woman's burial in MP village

Jabalpur, Jan 21 (PTI) Tension prevailed in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district when Hindu organisations opposed the burial of a woman on Wednesday, claiming the purported graveyard plot was actually a government grazing land, leading to deployment of police force, officials said.

Family members of the deceased, who belonged to a minority community, later took her body to Jabalpur, where she was laid to rest. Chargawan police station in-charge Abhishek Pyaasi said the incident occurred in Baraiyakheda village, 60 km from Jabalpur.

Pyaasi said police and administration attempted to persuade both parties, but they didn’t relent.

Officials attempted to convince villagers, assuring them that the documents related to the disputed land would be examined and a decision would be made as per the law.

Villagers were informed that a land survey would begin in the coming days, and representatives of both communities were counselled, Pyaasi added.

He said police personnel were deployed in the area as a precaution to prevent any untoward incident.

Pyaasi said the deceased woman belonged to a minority community, while Hindu organisations claimed that a government school operated on the land years ago. They claimed the school was relocated after the building fell into disrepair.

He said the administration would be able to make a decision only after the investigation reveals the true circumstances. PTI COR MAS NSK