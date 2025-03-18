Land dispute turns violent in Kaushambi, over 50 booked

Kaushambi (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A land dispute here escalated into a violent confrontation between two groups, leading police to book more than 50 people, authorities said on Tuesday.

Six named and 50 unidentified people were booked in cases based on a complaint filed by one of the parties involved.

According to a complaint lodged by Shashank Kesrwani, a resident of Dehdani Ramashankar Nagar under Bharwari Municipal Council, the matter escalated when six people began construction on a piece of land he claims he owns at Rasoolpur Girsa Chauraha on the Muratganj-Mahewa Ghat road.

Shashank alleged that on March 11 Samar Upadhyay, Nitish Pandey, Athar Mishra, Ritesh Kesrwani, Salman Ahmed, and Mohammad Umar, along with 40-50 more, tried to claim ownership of the land by beginning construction on it.

When Shashank and his brother, Harsh Kesrwani, reached the spot to intervene, the group assaulted them.

At the intervention of authorities, a land measurement survey was scheduled for March 22 with mutual consent from both parties.

However, on March 15, the same group allegedly ambushed Shashank and Harsh near Bhavans Mehta Road in Bharwari, forced them out of their car, and again assaulted them.

Circle Officer (Siraathu) Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the six were booked under charges of rioting, voluntary hurt, and criminal intimidation.