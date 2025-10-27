Land for BJP headquarters was meant for residential purposes, claims Raut; CM refutes allegations

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed the land on which the BJP is building its new Maharashtra headquarters was meant for residential purposes and alleged the BMC "cleared obstacles quickly".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of the structure, on a plot near the bustling Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai, this afternoon in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The state government, which has been controlling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for three-and-half years, got it expedited through the administrator-cum-commissioner, claimed Raut, who has written to Shah on the issue.

The BMC is under a state-appointed administrator since the term of its general body ended in early 2022.

Files related to civic amenities, assistance to Marathwada, construction of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan etc are pending, but those related to the "BJP's five-star headquarters" have moved speedily, Raut claimed.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, in a post on X, said the BMC chief must clarify on the land acquisition and approvals, claiming this could set a precedent for handing over prime properties "like Mahalaxmi Racecourse" to private entities.

Refuting the allegations, CM Fadnavis said the BJP has purchased private land near Churchgate station as per rules and by taking all permissions.

"There are no concessions and no short cuts," the CM said.

Fadnavis said the building, designed by architect Hafiz Contractor, will be constructed in two to two-and-half years, adding he has asked for low maintenance, good functionality premises with lots of parking space.

Only necessary FSI has been used, he said.

Fadnavis said all party workers need to contribute to the 'Samarpan nidhi' for the building construction. PTI PR MR BNM