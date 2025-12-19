Land-for-job 'scam': CBI files status verification report of all accused in court

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday submitted its final verification report on the status of all the accused named in its chargesheet in the alleged land-for-job scam.

The report was submitted before Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne, who was hearing a case filed by the CBI against Lalu Prasad Yadav and others over their alleged involvement in the case.

The CBI in its verification report said out of the 103 accused named in its chargesheet, five have died.

“The verification report on the status of the accused stands completed. The court, therefore, records that the following accused have expired and proceedings against them abated," the judge said.

The court listed January 9 as the date for pronouncement of order.

On December 11, the court had granted additional time to the probe agency to file verification reports in the alleged scam.

The CBI filed chargesheets against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam.

The prosecution has alleged that appointments in the Group-D category of the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were made during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the names of the RJD supremo's family members or associates.

The CBI also claimed that the appointments were made in violation of norms and that the transactions involved benami properties, amounting to criminal misconduct and conspiracy.

The accused have denied the charges, claiming the case is politically motivated. PTI SKM MNR ARI