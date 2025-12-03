Land-for-job 'scam': Delhi court likely to pass order on framing charges against Lalu Yadav, family members on Thursday

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its order on framing of charges in the alleged land-for-job scam involving RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and others.

Earlier, on November 10, Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne, while hearing the case filed by the CBI against Lalu Yadav and others over their alleged involvement in the case, deferred the order to December 4.

The court is expected to pronounce its decision on Thursday on whether there is sufficient evidence to frame charges.

The CBI had filed chargesheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam.

The prosecution has alleged that the appointments in the Group-D category of the West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were made during Lalu Yadav's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates.

The CBI has also claimed that the appointments were made in violation of norms and that the transactions involved benami properties, amounting to criminal misconduct and conspiracy.

The accused have denied the charges, claiming the case is politically motivated. PTI MNR RT