Land-for-jobs case against Lalu: Court to consider cognisance of charge sheet on Feb 21

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to consider on February 21 whether to take cognisance of a charge sheet in a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

Special judge Vishal Gogne, who was scheduled to decide the matter on Monday, adjourned the case after the CBI sought time to give clarification on certain points earlier sought by the court.

The judge on January 30 raised certain queries to the CBI with respect to elements of commonality and distinctiveness in the allegations recorded in the charge sheet.

The judge had raised the queries after being told by the CBI that it had received requisite sanctions from authorities concerned to prosecute public servant R K Mahajan.

On January 16, the judge had said if the sanction against Mahajan was not processed by January 30, the "competent authority shall furnish" an explanation by the next date of hearing.

The CBI on November 26, 2024 filed before the court requisite sanctions obtained from authorities concerned to prosecute 30 accused persons in the case, while submitting that sanctions regarding the prosecution of Mahajan were still awaited.

The case relates to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons. PTI UK ZMN