'Land-for-jobs' case: Delhi court may take chargesheet cognisance against Lalu on Feb 25

New Delhi: A Delhi court would on February 25 decide whether or not to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed in the land-for-jobs case involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad and others.

Special judge Vishal Gogne, who was scheduled to decide the matter on Friday, adjourned the matter on February 25 after hearing CBI's clarifications on certain points.

The judge on January 30 raised certain queries to the CBI with respect to elements of commonality and distinctiveness in the allegations recorded in the chargesheet.

The judge's queries were prompted by the CBI's statement that it had received requisite sanctions from the authorities concerned to prosecute public servant R K Mahajan.

On January 16, the judge said if the sanction against Mahajan was not processed by January 30, the "competent authority shall furnish" an explanation by the next date of hearing.

The CBI on November 26, 2024 filed before the court requisite sanctions obtained from authorities concerned to prosecute 30 accused persons in the case, while submitting that sanctions regarding the prosecution of Mahajan were still awaited.

The case relates to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons.