Land-for-jobs case against Lalu: Sanction to prosecute accused obtained, court told

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday informed a Delhi court that it had obtained requisite sanctions from authorities concerned to prosecute all accused persons in a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

The central probe agency, which informed special judge Vishal Gogne that it was awaiting the nod regarding one of accused persons in the case, said received the sanctions to prosecute R K Mahajan, a public servant.

The judge posed certain queries to the CBI with respect to the elements of commonality and distinction in the allegations recorded in the chargesheet.

The court posted the hearing on February 7 to consider the point of chargesheet's cognisance.

"The sanction for prosecution with respect to R K Mahajana in the concluding chargesheet... has been received. The court has raised certain queries upon the CBI with respect to elements of commonality and distinctiveness in the allegations recorded in the chargesheet...," the judge said.

The judge on January 16 said if the sanction was not processed by January 30, the "competent authority shall furnish" an explanation by the next date of hearing.

The CBI on November 26 filed before the court requisite sanctions obtained from authorities concerned to prosecute 30 accused persons in the case, while submitting that sanctions regarding the prosecution of Mahajan were still awaited.

The case relates to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons. PTI UK AMK