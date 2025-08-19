Land-for-jobs case: Complete disconnect between land and jobs, argues Rabri Devi's counsel

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's counsel on Tuesday outlined a "complete disconnect between the land and jobs" in the land-for-jobs case, also involving RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Special judge Vishal Gogne is hearing arguments on charges against the accused persons, including the former railway minister and others.

Of the 103 accused persons in the case, four have died.

Appearing for Devi, senior advocate Maninder Singh, said there was "a complete disconnect between the land and jobs" in the case, as money was paid to parties after purchasing land.

"When money has been paid, at most, it can be alleged that land was bought at cheap rates. There is no quid pro quo. Sales are happening because the party needs money for which it sells land," Singh said.

He said the only allegation against Devi was that she benefited.

"CBI says Rabri Devi is a beneficiary of land. When I am a beneficiary I should be one with any favours or consideration. When you say land was taken, why would she pay for it? How did she benefit when there are sale deeds?" the counsel asked.

Singh added, "How can it be said that jobs were given for plots of land? Did CBI ever say that money was not given in exchange for buying land?" He said one of the agency’s star witnesses said he was asked to sell his land because Yadav was making a chak (a large, continuous piece of land).

"Buying land is not a crime. The issue raised by the CBI is that Lalu benefited the recruits by jobs and in return purchased land. Thankfully, they have used the word purchased," the counsel argued.

The arguments on behalf of Devi would continue on Wednesday.

The prosecution has alleged appointments in Group-D category of West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, made during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009, in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK AMK