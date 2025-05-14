Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court allows RJD's Tej Pratap to travel abroad, says 'intrinsic right'

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's son, Tej Pratap Yadav, accused in a case stemming from the alleged land-for-jobs scam to travel abroad.

Special judge Vishal Gogne allowed Yadav to travel to Maldives between May 17 and 23 on furnishing a deposit of Rs 25 lakh.

"The gravity of the allegations is by itself not reason to deny foreign travel to an accused who is on bail. It is to be observed that the right to travel is an intrinsic right enjoyed by any person, including an accused," the judge said.

The court also directed Yadav to inform the court about his travel itinerary including placing on record the details of his stay in Maldives, including the contact number to be used by him during the period there.

"In any eventuality, applicant shall not request for extension of his stay abroad. Applicant shall not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in any manner and shall not use the permission granted to him in any manner which is contrary to the rules," the court added.

The court on March 11 granted bail to Yadav after he appeared in the court following summons.

The case relates to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu's tenure as the central railway minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates.

A case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Lalu and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons.