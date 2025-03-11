Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court grants bail to Tej Pratap, Hema Yadav

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav and daughter Hema Yadav in the land-for-jobs case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne granted them the reprieve on a bail bond and surety bond of Rs 50,000 each, after they appeared in the court.

Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughter Misa Bharti had filed exemption applications seeking relief from personal appearance.

The court previously summoned the accused persons in the case related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu's tenure as the rail minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, officials said.

A case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Lalu and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons. PTI MNR AMK