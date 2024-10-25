Land-for-jobs case: Supplied chargesheet's copies to Lalu Prasad, family members, ED tells court

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Friday that it has supplied soft copies of its supplementary chargesheet to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members in the land-for-jobs money-laundering case lodged against them.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne was also told by the counsel appearing in the court on behalf of Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and daughters Misha Bharti and Hema Yadav that soft copies of the supplementary complaint (the ED's equivalent to a chargesheet) were received from the agency.

The judge directed the accused to examine the documents in the pen drives and also inspect the original documents from the court files, if required, and inform the court about it by November 16, the next date of hearing.

The judge had, on October 7, granted bail to Prasad, Yadav and others in the case.

The judge granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation.

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance of a summons issued to them by the court earlier.

The judge had issued the summons after taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet against the accused.

The final report was filed before the court by the ED on August 6.

The federal agency filed its case on the basis of an FIR lodged by the CBI.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED has said. PTI UK RC