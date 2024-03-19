Land for jobs 'scam': Delhi HC refuses to cancel interim bail of Lalu's aide Amit Katyal in ED case

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the 4-week interim bail granted to Amit Katyal, a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, on medical grounds in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Indian Railway.

Noting that the accused's plea for further extension of the interim bail is pending before the trial court, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the Enforcement Directorate will be at liberty to raise its grievances there and the same shall be dealt with as per the law.

The judge recorded that Katyal was released from judicial custody on February 6, after he was granted interim bail a day before, and the present petition assailing the relief was filed by the ED only when the 4-week period was about to come to an end.

"In these peculiar facts and circumstances, this Court does not find it fit to cancel the interim bail of four weeks granted to the respondent vide impugned order dated 05.02.2024," Justice Sharma said.

The ED contended before the high court that as opined by doctors of RML Hospital, Katyal can be treated in government hospitals and his condition can be managed with proper treatment and medication.

The court observed that while granting him interim bail, there was no medical opinion other than the reports forwarded by the medical officer in-charge in Tihar jail, and the trial court granted relief to the accused on account of a coronary artery disease, morbid obesity and other complications.

"However, this court was informed during the course of arguments that an application seeking extension of interim bail, filed on behalf of the respondent, is pending before the learned Trial Court. If such be the case, the Directorate of Enforcement shall be at liberty to raise before the learned Trial Court, the issue regarding subsequent medical opinion obtained from RML Hospital qua the medical condition of the applicant," the court said in the order.

Katyal was arrested by the ED on November 11, 2023 under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency alleged that Katyal had acquired land from several job aspirants on behalf of the RJD chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

The ED has claimed that Katyal was the director of a company named AK Infosystems Private Limited, which acquired land from candidates “on behalf” of Lalu Prasad. Some other members of the RJD supremo's family are also accused in the case. PTI ADS ADS SK SK